The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ driver discount courses in March at the Central Building in Waseca. A four hour refresher course will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m., March 31 and an eight hour first time course will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m., March 1-2.
This class will award participants up to 10% on their auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies them for the discount. To maintain the discount, they must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update students on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit their website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.