The Waseca Art Center will be holding its Summer Art Camp outdoors at Waseca County Courthouse Park Tuesday, Aug. 18-Friday, Aug. 21. Registration is available through the Community Ed site (https://waseca.ce.eleyo.com) and the link can be found on the art center website, www.wasecaartcenter.org
Two age groups will have the opportunity to create while incorporating some of the basic principles of design into their art. This year parents have the option to enroll their children in the art camp, or a full day experience (1:30-5 p.m.) which will allow families of all ages to participate. Students will be able to enjoy different art experiences in 2D and 3D art.
This educational activity is made possible by the generous support of the Waseca Area Foundation