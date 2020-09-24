For the sixth year Elysian Auto is fundraising with Brakes for Breasts.
Brakes for Breasts is an organization and a fundraiser all across the U.S. for independent auto repair shops to raise funds for a breast cancer prevention vaccine during October.
As part of the fundraiser, Elysian Auto is giving away free brake pads or shoes and the customer only pays for the labor and any other necessary parts to complete the job. The shop then donates 10 percent of the brake jobs directly to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.
According to the Brakes for Breasts website in the spring of 2017, Tuohy’s research program was awarded funding to launch a greatly anticipated clinical trial to begin testing the vaccine. The goals of this trial are to determine proper dosage as well as safety parameters of the vaccine including risks and side effects however, there are a few critical steps the team must accomplish to achieve regulatory compliance necessary for human testing.
This is the 10th year the organization has hosted this fundraiser with nearly $1 million raised in that time for breast cancer vaccine research.
For more information on Brakes for Breasts check out the website at https://www.brakesforbreasts.com/.