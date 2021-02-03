A “Farmers to Families” event will be held from 9-11 a.m. (or until boxes run out), Friday, Feb. 5 at the Waseca County Fairgrounds.

There are 400 boxes coming from Channel One in Rochester to distribute. Each box will include produce, protein and dairy products, as well as a gallon of milk. All are welcome.

This event is being sponsored by Channel One, Janesville Food Shelf, New Richland Food Shelf and Waseca Food Shelf.

