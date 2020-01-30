Where are the men in the church? Why do men leave the church? Why do men stay away from the church? Why is it so difficult to find men who are willing to lead in their church? Why is it so hard to keep boys in the church after the rite of confirmation? Why have men ceased to be the spiritual head of their homes?
These are some of the significant questions that need to be answered in the ongoing changes in the contemporary Christian church. According to some, the gender split of men attending worship compared to women is at best 40% / 60% ratio (Barna). The church seems to repel “Type A men” or “manly men.” It seems that men have lost the vision of their vocation as spiritual warriors, teachers, and leaders within their church and for their family.
According to David Blakenhorn, before the industrial revolution, “fathers assumed… the most important task: the religious and moral education of the young.” However, in the last 50-60 years, this has changed in the American context and men have slowly receded from attending worship, providing leadership in the church and are no longer catechizing their children.
Others point to the American revivalist and pietistic movements within the country that changed the environment that men no longer feel they belong in church, let alone lead. With the loss of men participating in the church in various forms also causes the family to suffer as men have not fully assumed their role as the spiritual head of the house as defender and steward of family faith development. Some have expressed deep concern that the spiritual environment in the church may actually work against the development of boys into Christian men and godly men leading in the body Christ.
Many men who participate in the life of the church seem to be passive or unsure of their role. Fathers have surrendered the spiritual headship of their family to either their pastors or their wives. The percentage of men from the congregation who routinely attend Bible study is disappointingly low.
Men are either afraid of spiritual warfare or they just don’t know where to begin in this vocation as spiritual warrior. In the church, the perception of masculinity has morphed into meek and mild attributes as supposedly portrayed by Jesus Christ and the church has favored femininity to the point that contemporary worships songs portray Christ Jesus as a boyfriend or lover.
If all this isn’t challenging enough, the world has successfully redefined masculinity as “toxic,” as it is all about self-gratification as evident in the mind-boggling rise of online pornography usage and the unspeakable surge of sex trafficking; the contentment to delaying manhood and husband-hood as in no other time in American history have men marrying at such a later age; that few men will embrace the idea of sacrifice and will not engage if it requires a degree of sacrifice for someone or something outside of their own personal interests.
What is the answer? Or more appropriately who is the answer?
Jesus Christ!
Pastors and congregations that focus on the person of Jesus Christ are growing churches because they draw men and men bring women and children. Jesus is shown through Holy Scripture to be a leader, friend, one who lays down His life for others and Savior of all.
According to Author Leon Podles in his just-published book, Losing the Good Portion, “Men accept Christianity because it resonates with their deepest longings, both their desire to be truly masculine, in the highest and deepest sense [caring, nurturing, protecting and sacrificing] and their longing for communion.” All this is found in Christ Jesus. We need to groom our boys to be men and our men to be followers of Jesus Christ.
Church, home and our communities all benefit from this effort.