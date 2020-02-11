The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School Board is looking to update the district's strategic plan this school year.
The school district has contracted the services of Bruce Miles from Big River Group, LLC to lead the planning process. JWP teachers have started to research and set goals for specific student success measures that are mandated by the state as part of the strategic plan.
The next step in the strategic planning process is to survey all stakeholders to gather input that will guide input sessions.
School district residents are asked to take part in a two-question survey by Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. Visit the school website or Facebook page to complete the survey.