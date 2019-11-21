Discover Waseca Tourism is hosting a business window display competition entitled Waseca Winter Wonderlights.
To enter any businesses just has to decorate their storefront window and take a photo of the display in the daylight and at night. Once the photos are taken they are to be submitted to Infor@Wasecachamber.com
Voting will take place on Discover Waseca Tourism’s social media page until December 13.
There will be three categories of winners.
Best lights winner will receive $50 in Chamber dollars. Best theme will get $50 in Chamber dollars and the best overall winner will get $100 in Chamber dollars along with bragging rights, a traveling trophy to display in their business and the photo will be used as the Discover Waseca Tourism’s banner picture.