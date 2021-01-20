Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System Announces Spring Author Series
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System announces their Spring Author Series. All events will be held live via Zoom and are free and open to the public. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
A RomCom Author Panel will kick off the series at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2 and feature Abby Jimenez (The Happy Ever After Playlist, The Friend Zone, Life’s Too Short), Helena Hunting (Kiss My Cupcake, Meet Cute, Good Luck Charm), and Lyssa Kay Adams (The Bromance Book Club series). These authors will share their secrets to writing great love stories that keep readers laughing while pulling on their heart strings.
Wrapping up the series will be bestselling author Fiona Davis, who will speak at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 16. Davis is known for her historical fiction novels set in iconic New York City buildings, including The Chelsea Girls, The Masterpiece, The Address, and The Dollhouse. Author Jill Santopolo wrote about Davis’s latest novel, The Lions of Fifth Avenue, “In a compelling novel that’s part family saga, part high-stakes heist, and part love story, Fiona Davis creates an intricate and beautiful puzzle that kept me turning page after page. A gripping and satisfying story for book-lovers the world over.”
This series is made possible by a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative and is funded in part with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.
The Great Spring Book Preview
Join Waseca Public Library staff for a preview of spring’s new and upcoming adult books online via Zoom at noon, Thursday, Jan. 28. Panelists will present intriguing new titles and introduce new authors. Attendees will also get first dibs on the new books. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Chromebook Tips
Have questions about how to use the library’s new Chromebooks? Patrick, the Montgomery branch librarian, will guide users through using Chromebooks with tips, tricks and more at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 31 via Zoom. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.