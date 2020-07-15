fair 13

Fair food vendors will return to the Waseca County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday. Strawberries and Creme are among the nine vendors who will be open. (County News file photo)

 By BAILEY GRUBISH bgrubish@wasecacountynews.com

Feeling like you haven't gotten your annual fair food fix? Curb those cravings this weekend by heading out to the Waseca County Fairgrounds for a round of fair food. 

The fairgrounds will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and vendors will be located on the south side of the fairgrounds. 

The list of food vendors includes: 

Pollys' Pantry

Strawberries & Creme

Waseca Sno-Biz Shave Ice

Pretzel Whiz

Al's Mini Donuts

Grandma D's Kettle Corn

MN Greek Foods

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm (Saturday only)

Evan's Eatery (Saturday later p.m./All day Sunday)

