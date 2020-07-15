Feeling like you haven't gotten your annual fair food fix? Curb those cravings this weekend by heading out to the Waseca County Fairgrounds for a round of fair food.
The fairgrounds will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and vendors will be located on the south side of the fairgrounds.
The list of food vendors includes:
Pollys' Pantry
Strawberries & Creme
Waseca Sno-Biz Shave Ice
Pretzel Whiz
Al's Mini Donuts
Grandma D's Kettle Corn
MN Greek Foods
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm (Saturday only)
Evan's Eatery (Saturday later p.m./All day Sunday)