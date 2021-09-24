The American Veterans Traveling Tribute, a Vietnam veterans memorial wall, will be in Mankato Sept. 29 to Oct. 3. The exhibit was brought in by Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.
The tribute travels across the country with its next stops in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Texas.
The exhibit will be near the Mankato Veterans Memorial by Rasmussen Woods at 401 Stoltzman Rd. and includes a 360-foot wall of over 58,000 names of those lost in battle in the Vietnam War, as well as over 60 additional tributes separate from the wall honoring those who fought in the Cold War, World War I and II, Korean War, heroes of 9/11 and more.
The exhibit will be open 24 hours beginning Thursday Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 3 at noon, and the opening ceremony is Friday Oct. 1 at 5 p.m., featuring a variety of speakers, as well as a Sound of Freedom Flyover of T-6 Thunder Pilots in Vintage aircraft.
You can find out more on Facebook at facebook.com/CostofFreedomTributeMankato.