Waseca County has five potential candidates for its currently vacant county administrator position.
The position has been open since November when former County Administrator Jessica Beyer accepted a position with Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. as president and chief executive officer.
Meet the candidates:
Mike Anderson
Anderson currently serves as the assistant to the city manager for the city of Waseca, where he has been in the position for approximately three years. Prior to that, he served as the city administrator/clerk for the city of Birchwood Village for over a year, and as the recreation coordinator for the city of Oakdale for over five years. Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation/sport management and a master’s degree in urban and regional studies.
Thomas Jensen
Jensen is currently the county administrator for Freeborn County, where he has served in the position for over two years. He also served as Freeborn County’s director of court services for 17 years and as the court services officer for over three years. Prior to that, he was a corrections officer/contract investigator for the Minnesota Department of Corrections where he was employed for four years. Jensen holds a bachelor’s degree in corrections/law enforcement.
Michael Johnson
Johnson is employed by Dakota County, where he served as the taxation manager for over three years and now serves as the deputy director of property taxation and records. He has been in this role for a year. Prior to that, he served as the property tax coordinator for the Rice County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office for nearly four years. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in public administration.
Candace Pesch
Pesch works for Freeborn County, where she has been employed for five years. She currently serves as the director of personnel and human resources. Prior to this role, she served as the human resources director and as an office support specialist. Pesch has also served as a consular fellow for the United States Department of State since 2016. She holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership.
Albert Roder
Roder currently serves as the city manager for the city of Independence, Iowa, where he has been employed for over five years. Prior to that, he was the county administrator for Harper County, Kansas, for nearly three years, a planning consultant with Winona County, for three months, a city administrator for the city of norfolk, Nebraska, for over two years, and a city administrator for the city of Northfield for over two years. Roder holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in public administration.