Recently retired Le Sueur Public Library Branch Librarian Dianne Pinney was recognized at the 2020 Minnesota Library Association Annual Conference on Thursday, Oct. 1 with the Minnesota Library Association’s William G. Asp Distinguished Career Award. Each year one librarian in Minnesota is chosen to receive this award in recognition of distinguished service to the profession and for active and innovative leadership in the development of libraries and the improvement of library services. Recipients must be nominated by current MLA members and selected by the MLA Awards Committee. Recipients receive a certificate presented at the Annual Conference and $300.
Pinney previously received the Minnesota Library Association’s Above and Beyond Award in 2014. She retired last Friday after serving as the Le Sueur Public Library Branch Librarian for forty years. Jessi Zimmerman is the new Branch Librarian at Le Sueur Public Library.