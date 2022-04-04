Protect the Pollinators with Ney Nature Center
Join a naturalist from Ney Nature Center to learn all about pollinators! From how pollination works and why it’s important to gardening for pollinators and making your own seed packets to take home, you’ll BEE an expert. The event will be held at Janesville Public Library on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. Free.
Teen Bookchat
Teens are welcome to discuss the books they are reading and get recommendations from other teens at Waseca Public Library on Friday, April 15 at 2 p.m. Exclusively for ages 13-18. Snacks provided.
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby
Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Waseca Public Library on Saturday, April 16 at 10 am. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize … and bragging rights!
Creativity Boosters
Dive into simple creative projects geared for ages 9-12. Attendance at all three events is not required, but encouraged.
Gratitude Garlands: Tweens can boost their hopeful outlook by creating a gratitude garland using tags, positive sayings, and hand lettering at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday, April 15, at Waseca Public Library. These garlands can be customized for bedroom or locker décor and can provide inspiration and resilience. Free and geared for ages 9-12.
Comfort Boxes: Kids will design shadow boxes to capture the things that comfort them. These boxes cheer kids up when they need it most. Registration is required. The event will be held at Waseca Public Library on Saturday, April 16 ,at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
Choose Your Own Adventure Story Writing: Tweens will create an online Choose Your Own Adventure story. Registration is required. The event will be held at Waseca Public Library on Monday, April 18, at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 9-12.
Real People, Real History: The Vanderbilts
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s next Real People, Real History speaker series event will focus on Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty. Anderson Cooper’s co-author, Katherine Howe, will join us virtually at Le Sueur Public Library on Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. and virtually at Waseca Public Library on Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m. Bestselling author Katherine Howe teamed up with journalist Anderson Cooper to chronicle the rise and fall of a legendary American dynasty—Cooper’s mother’s family. Howe will join us to discuss Cooper’s unease with how money played a part in his legacy. A discussion will take place at our libraries following Howe’s presentation. Copies of Vanderbilt are available for checkout at local libraries.
This series is a partnership with Mankato’s YWCA and paid for with an American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grant for Libraries.
American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, Hudson Bay Bound by Natalie Warren. Book club begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Half Pint Brewery. Drinks and food not provided, but can be purchased.