The University of Minnesota Extension Swine Team has released its latest podcast to assist producers feeding pigs in this climate of interrupted markets.
UMN Extension Swine Educator Sarah Schieck Boelke recently sat down with Lee Johnston and Pedro Urriola to discuss nutritional strategies producers can implement to slow the growth of pigs whose harvest plants have closed due to COVID-19.
The podcast recorded on May 1 can be accessed at z.umn.edu/PodcastEpisode16.
Additional information for managing the swine farm during plant shut-downs can be found on the UMN Extension Swine blog at z.umn.edu/ClosedPorkPackingPlantResources.
COVID-19 resources for pork producers are located on the UMN Extension Swine blog at z.umn.edu/COVID-19SwineResources.
Further questions can be answered by contacting UMN Extension Swine Educators Sarah Schieck Boelke at schi0466@umn.edu or Diane DeWitte at stouf002@umn.edu.
For more information on swine from the University of Minnesota Extension: extension.umn.edu/swine