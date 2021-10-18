Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and on the verge of another flu season, it's more important than ever to be vaccinated for influenza as soon as possible.
Flu season in North America typically occurs between October and May. It's possible that the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the flu may spread in our community at the same time during flu season. If this happens, people could become ill with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu can reduce their spread.
Importance of vaccinations
The current recommendation is that everyone over 6 months should get vaccinated for flu. Each year's flu vaccine provides protection from the three or four influenza viruses that are expected to be the most common during that year's flu season. The vaccine can be given as a shot or nasal spray.
The flu shot doesn't prevent you from getting COVID-19, although some research has found getting vaccinated for the flu vaccine might lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.
Preventing influenza
Get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu when they're available to you. Also follow these standard precautions to reduce your risk of infection from the viruses that cause COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory infections:
• Wash your hands with soap and water often.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
• Disinfect high-touch surfaces.
• Wear a mask in indoor public spaces and outdoors where there is a high risk of flu or COVID-19 transmission. Further mask guidance depends on whether you are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or are unvaccinated.
• Avoid large events and mass gatherings.
Common flu shot myths debunked
Some people may be reluctant to be vaccinated or to vaccinate their children due to misinformation about vaccine safety. It's important to seek medical information only from credible sources who have scientific training.
Vaccines are safe. It's the diseases they protect against that are the cause for concern. Here are three common myths that have been scientifically proven false:
MYTH: A flu shot can cause you to get the flu.
FACT: While some people experience muscle aches and a fever for a day or two after receiving a flu shot, this is likely a side effect of the body's production of protective antibodies. It is not the flu.
MYTH: Many people have serious adverse reactions to vaccines.
FACT: Allergies and serious complications from vaccines are rare. Tell your provider if you ever have had any unusual or allergic reaction to a flu vaccination or any other medicines. Also, tell your health care professional if you have any other types of allergies, such as to foods, dyes, preservatives or animals.
MYTH: Vaccines cause autism.
FACT: Despite much controversy on the topic, researchers haven't found a connection between autism and childhood vaccines.