The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System will host a number book clubs for people of all ages throughout the summer:
The Great Summer Book Preview
Join Waseca Public Library staff for a preview of summer’s new and upcoming adult books online via Zoom on Thursday, June 5 at noon. Panelists will present intriguing new titles and introduce new authors. Attendees will get first dibs on the new books! Register by June 4 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Kids Book Club
Meet up with other kids ages 6-9 to discuss Hamster Magic by Lynne Jonnel. This event will be held online via Zoom on Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Copies of the book will be available at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries via curbside pickup. Register by June 1 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Tween Book Club
Meet up with other kids ages 10-12 to discuss Rump by Liesel Shurtliff as part of the Fairytale and Folklore Festival. This event will be held online via Zoom on Wednesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Copies of the book will be available at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries via curbside pickup. Register by June 1 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Fairytale Book Club
Read and discuss fairytales Fridays in June and July as part of the Fairytale and Folklore Festival. The first book club meetup will be held online via Zoom on Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. Copies of the book will be available at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries via curbside pickup. Register by June 1 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Teen Book Club
Discuss Of Curses and Kisses by Sandhya Menon with other teens. This event will be held online via Zoom on Wednesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Copies of the book will be available at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries via curbside pickup. Register by June 1 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Sip some beer and discuss American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. Book club begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 via Zoom. Copies of the book will be available at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries via curbside pickup. Register by June 1 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer. Geared for ages 21+.