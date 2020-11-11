Artwork from four local artists will be on display through Dec. 4 with operating hours on Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Thursday-Friday from noon-7 p.m.
Steve DeLaitsch
DeLaitsch currently runs a studio out of a 1917 brick power-plant building in New Richland, Minnesota. Native to Southern Minnesota, he's traveled extensively painting on locations including California and the American southwest, Alaska, China, Australia, Italy and extensively in the midwest, particularly in southern and northern Minnesota. His watercolors, oils, drawings, and pastels are in major private and corporate collections.
DeLaitsch is showing new work from his trip to Norway, as well as modern landscape scenes from Waseca County.
Liz O’Brien
O’Brien is a contemporary surface pattern designer and fine artist creating artwork for retail manufacturers’ products in retail stores across the United States and Canada. Over 27 years of experience in the creative industry as an artist, graphic designer and product developer has led Liz to design collections for stationery and gifting, home decor, textiles, and artwork for clients such as Target, TJ Maxx, Michael’s, American Greetings, Summer Infant, Nordstrom, Papyrus, and her own line Vivian Claire to name just a few.
Based in Waseca, Minnesota, her freelance and licensing business has grown and she divides her time working on collections for retailers and fine art pieces for customers. Works are described as colorful, happy and trend driven.
Lauren O’Brien
O’Brien is a contemporary artist living and working in the Twin Cities focusing on character design, illustration, pattern, print and landscape painting.
Graduating in 2014 from UW-Stout with a Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design she quickly found employment at MOD, a vibrant advertisement firm in St Paul where she worked for two and a half years. Lauren finds immense joy in creating colorful, movement filled pieces that celebrate the vibrancy and life that seeps out of the natural world. Often projects are inspired by road trips and hikes - and explore the sense of color and wonderment of nature. Her work has been described as lively natural modern impressionistic and priced perfectly for giving, or keeping.
Cole Nyquist
Nyquist is a photographer and woodworker from southern Minnesota. Cole developed an interest in Old Norse studies while attending St. Olaf College, majoring in Medieval Studies and Norwegian with concentrations in Linguistics and Nordic Studies. After graduating from St. Olaf, he attended the Viking and Medieval Norse Masters Program offered jointly by the Universities of Iceland, Oslo, Aarhus, and Copenhagen. Cole studied Old Norse religion, history, and philology and lived in Iceland and Norway during his studies, completing the program with a Masters of Philosophy and writing his thesis on compositional techniques and perceptions of authorship in Skaldic poetry.
While studying abroad and traveling throughout Europe and the United States, Cole developed a love for photography and taught himself how to take and edit photographs of his travels. Returning to the United States, he also began to teach himself woodworking with the help of his father. Seeing an opportunity to bring his education and love of Old Norse language, poetry, and runic writing into his work, Cole began to create various woodworking projects incorporating Old Norse designs and runes through pyrography and carving. Examples of both are on display in the Community Gallery at the Waseca Art Center.
The Waseca Art Center is a non-profit organization and is always open for everyone to enjoy. Artwork from exhibiting artists is for sale, as well as original artwork and items from local artisans in the gift shop.