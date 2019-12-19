Anticipation is half the joy of Christmas. Wondering what our presents might be, sneaking a furtive glance at those presents on the closet shelf, perhaps even shaking them for a telltale sound, fills children and adults alike with anticipation.
On Christmas Day the waiting and the wondering are over. The wrappings lie on the floor, the presents are in our hands. But there is one present left under the tree, the best present of all. We know its contents so well that perhaps we have not anticipated or do not appreciate it as we might. What might that present be? John 3:16 tells us: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
See – there is a tag on this gift. It says, “From God to the world,” or as the Bible verse puts it, “God so loved the world.” Strange that God should send such a gift to the world. The world only deserved his just anger and righteous punishment, yet God gave it a present, THE present of his Son. There can only be one reason for God’s gift – his love, a love so amazing because it loved the unloveable. The Bible never ceases to marvel at this mysterious love of God. It says in one passage: “God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). In another passage it says, “This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins” (1 John 4:10).
Now look at the Gift itself. From God to the world came the gift of “God’s one and only Son.” God put his own Son into a manger of straw, onto a cross of pain, into a tomb of death. He did this for a most important reason: “That whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” The assurance of eternal life in heaven through his only begotten Son – this was God’s gift to the world.
Look once m ore at that gift tag. See, there is a another word on it – the word “whoever.” “Whoever believes in him shall not perish,” it says. What a beautiful word! That “whoever” speaks to me. It tells me: “This gift is for you. Your name is on it. You can have eternal life through him.”
Because of God’s Christmas present, we know that a person will live forevermore because of Christmas. How we look forward, how we anticipate enjoying that everlasting life in heaven. Have a blessed Christmas!