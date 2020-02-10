The audience at the Snow Week talent show was filled with enthusiasm Friday, Feb. 7 morning.
Waseca Senior High students offered a wide variety of talents performed in the show, held at the Performing Arts Center. The event started with Jazz Band playing "Mr. PC", "Beat It" and "Hayburner" followed by the State Street choir group performing "Dare You to Move" and "Let Your Light Shine."
A Homecoming court versus Snow Week court competition followed. It was a game asking both courts questions about Snow Week court members with an arm wrestling contest at the end. After the points were tallied, the Snow Week court came out on top.
The energy continued as members of the audience started a U.S.A. chant after Juliana Ross sang "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" by Toby Keith, in honor of her cousin being deployed the same day of the talent show.
As the show went on, the students, teachers and parents cheered on those brave enough to show off their singing, dancing, instrument playing, cheering and other talents. Each performer and talent was something different than the last.
Sophie Farris performed "In Case You Don't Live Forever" by Ben Platt as a tribute to their mom.
During Kialyn Quillens performance of "Give Your Heart a Break" by Demi Lovato, the crowd pulled their cell phones out to shine their flashlights as he sang.
Other performances at the talent show had the crowd involved in the act. Some had the audience clapping during the song or chanting at the beginning of the song.
Proceedings ended with a band made-up of students Aiden Sharp, Jordan Hackett, Dravyn Spies, Blake Wendland, Mariah Jo Daniel and Ben Diedrich, performing "Hotel California" by the Eagles.
Following most of the performances, the audience gave a standing ovation with whistling.