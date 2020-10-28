Theatre returns to Waseca High School with the streaming production of subText by Tyler Dwiggins. The show is a series of charming and funny scenes exploring the various ways that young people communicate and how that communication impacts their relationships. From interpreting emojis and misspelled texts to becoming Facebook official to competing for the most ‘likes’ on a post, subText reminds us that, “...love is a lot of things, but it is rarely a thing of convenience.”
Directed by Dawn Skinner and Andrew S. Harrison with technical direction from Chuck Pollock, subText is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. and will be available to stream on Broadway On Demand. The show will be available to stream on demand Oct. 30, 31, and Nov. 1, 2020 for only $7.95! The link will be posted at Waseca Public Schools web page (www.waseca.k12.mn.us), on the Waseca activities calendar (www.thebigsouthconference.org/), at WasecaPublic schools on Facebook, @wasecabluejays or @wasecadistrict on Twitter, and at wasecaschooldistrict0829 on Instagram.