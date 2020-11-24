Due to the current public health situation and the increased community spread of COVID-19, Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System buildings closed to the public effective Sunday, Nov. 22.
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries will continue to offer curbside delivery while closed. This includes Elysian Area Library, Janesville Public Library, Le Center Public Library, Le Sueur Public Library, Montgomery Public Library, New Richland Public Library, Waldorf Public Library, Waseca Public Library, and Waterville Public Library.
Community members can call their local library or use the library’s online catalog (tds-mt.iii.com) to request items. Staff will collect items and arrange for a curbside pickup time. Items will be placed in a bag and left outside our library during the pickup time. Staff are also happy to serve as personal shoppers, selecting materials for patrons.
Wifi will continue to be available from the library’s parking lots, a limited number of hotspots are available for checkout, and the library’s online collections can be accessed at OverDrive, Libby, and Creativebug. Please see the library system website (wasecalesueurlibraries.com) and the libraries’ social media accounts as more services are rolled out.
Library book drops will remain open and patrons can return items throughout this time. Please contact your local library with any questions.