Farmamerica will hold its Barnyard Bash Family Farm Night 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 25.
The event will include a 1-mile Dairy Dash around Farmamerica’s site, free ice cream, meet and greet with Princess Kay of the Milky Way, exploring the knee-high corn maze, milk science experiments and food from The Lunchbox food truck.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children 3-12 years old, and free for children under 3. Members and passholders are admitted for free (individual, limit 1 ticket; family, limit 5 tickets). Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/BarnyardBashFA. Admission increases to $16 for adults and $14 for children at the door.
Barnyard Bash is part of Farmamerica's 2021 Family Farm Nights, celebrating, playing and learning about agriculture on the final Friday of each month May through August.