The Corner Lunch was located on the corner where the Horseshoe Bar is in Waseca.
Donor Sharlene Winegar: “Chris Sanders married my great-aunt, Alma Rudolph in 1920.” This photo was found in the home of the donor’s mother, Adeline Stoltz Johnson. Further information on Sanders is that he and his wife (Alma Rudolph, married Nov. 25, 1920) moved to Upland, California where he was residing in 1940 when his mother, Anna (Mrs. Christian Sanders Sr.) died in Waseca. Obituary: Waseca Journal, Aug. 21, 1940. 201 State Street North was destroyed by fire October, 1947
The Waseca Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) is celebrating the listing of the Downtown Commercial District as a National Register Of Historic Places Historic District.
National Preservation Week was extended by the National Trust in 2005 for the entire month of May. Preservation is recognized and celebrated across the country by local preservation groups, historical societies, heritage tourism groups, cities and towns. The HPC will be submitting stories and photographs through out the month for you to enjoy.
Preservation Awards will be announced later in the month and will be presented on Monday, June 7.