Highway 30 motorists from Highway 22 to New Richland will encounter a detour beginning May 4 as resurfacing and bridge construction begins. The detour will remain in place until the completion of the project in October.
Traffic will be detoured to Highway 22, Faribault County Road 20, Waseca County Road 3, Highway 83, Freedom Township 270th Avenue, Waseca County Roads 4, 12 and 8 and Highway 13. Freight traffic will be detoured to Highway 22, Highway 109, Interstate 90 and Highway 13 as the local county roads cannot safely accommodate the larger truck traffic.
The project includes resurfacing 21 miles of Highway 30 from the intersection of Highway 22 to the west limits of New Richland, replacing two bridges (box culverts) over Boot Creek near New Richland, lining several culverts, adding lighting at county road intersections, upgrading guardrail as necessary and adding aggregate to shoulders.
Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
Ulland Brothers Construction of Albert Lea was awarded the projects with a bid of $9,049,743.
Find more information and detour maps at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy30-83newrichland. For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d7/projects.html.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
