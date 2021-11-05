American Legion Post 228 in Waseca will hold a short Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the memorial wall of the Waseca County Courthouse. The program will include a speech, a presentation of the American flag and comments about veterans. Following the program, the American Legion will hold a lunch at the Legion Hall. All are welcome.
In case of bad weather, the Veterans Day program will be held at the Legion Hall.
For more information, call the American Legion in Waseca at 507-833-9935.