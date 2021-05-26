The Mayor’s Choice Award for 2021 is the Waseca Post office, built in 1935.
The Waseca Herald reported on Sept. 12, 1935 that 14 sites were being considered within the city for the location of the new post office. Many were too small. Selected was the property offered by Mary E. Devine for $5,000. The land was comprised of three lots measuring 137 by 180 feet and was located on the corner of Second Street and Second Avenue Northeast in Waseca. The site survey began in December of the same year.
Pictured is the proposed building appeared in the Waseca Journal on June 3, 1936. The project was awarded to George E. Carlstrom Company of Mankato in the amount of $52,560. Work commenced on August 26.
The dedication of the new post office was conducted from a platform built in front of the building on July 26, 1937. The featured speaker was Postmaster General James A. Farley and acting Waseca Postmaster J.P. Coughlin. The Waseca Journal stated the final cost for the new building was $73,600.