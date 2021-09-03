The public can register for all Waseca-Le Sueur summer library events at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
The problem of Alzheimer’s
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System will host a virtual author talk with Alzheimer’s expert Dr. Jason Karlswish at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Karlswish will talk about the biomedical breakthroughs that may allow Alzheimer’s to finally be prevented and treated by medicine. He will also share how we can live with dementia — the ways patients can reclaim their autonomy and redefine their sense of self, how families can support their loved ones, and the innovative reforms society can make that would give caregivers and patients a better quality of life.
Jigsaw puzzle derby
Teams of up to four players compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Elysian Area Library. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize.
Farmhouse stacked books
Create a neatly stacked set of books with family names or a favorite saying stamped along the spine at New Richland Public Library at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. These books can be dressed up or down for different holidays. Registration required. Geared for adults.
Books and brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combination for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, "One to Watch" by Kate Stayman-London. Book club begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, 41142 160th St., Waseca. Drinks and food not provided but can be purchased.