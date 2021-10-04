Jigsaw Puzzle Derby
Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Waseca Public Library on Tuesday, October 12th at 10 am. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize . . . and bragging rights!
The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky Storywalk
Come along on an outdoor reading adventure! Pages from The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky by Jory John will be installed along an outdoor path. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in this hilarious, charming, and thought-provoking continuation of this bestselling series. The story will be enhanced through props and activities. The storywalks will take place on:
Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in American Legion Park, Le Sueur
Oct. 21 from 1-3 p.m. outside Janesville Public Library
Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon in Trowbridge Park, Waseca
Suminagashi
Explore the art of suminagashi (or “floating ink”) paper marbling at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Waterville Public Library. This technique originated in Japan as early as the 12th century. Try out the art form and take home beautiful and unique monotypes. Free and exclusively for ages 13-18.
Trowbridge Park Teen Nerf War
Come be a part of Waseca Public Library’s Nerf War. Games include Hunger Games, Carpe, Playground Siege, and Minnesota VIP. We will provide Nerf guns or you can bring your own Nerf supplies on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at Trowbridge Park. Free and exclusively for ages 13-18.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month's book discussion selection, Survive the Night by Riley sager. Book club begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Half Pint Brewery. Drinks and food not provided but can be purchased.