A mobile vaccination bus will be at the Birds Eye plant from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at 400 4th St. SW, Waseca, adjacent to RR Tracks in the back of the building. ConAgra Foods is hosting the mobile vaccination bus visit and Blue Cross Blue Shield health care workers will give people the vaccine. The vaccine being offered is the Johnson & Johnson, meaning no second shot will be necessary.
The mobile vaccination bus will be available to all community adults ages 18 and older. The COVID-19 vaccine is completely free. No one will be asked for insurance or an ID. All clients, community members, and staff should sign up for a vaccination appointment at https://www.primarybio.com/r/bcbsvaxbus?registration_type=conagra_foods_in_waseca.
Some walk-in appointments will be available for those who cannot sign up ahead of time.
The special bus has all the same equipment and cleanliness as a regular vaccination site. The mobile vaccine clinic is a safe space for everyone that comes right to a spot near you. ConAgra Foods staff and volunteers will be at the event and can answer any questions before and during the bus visit.
Everyone that arrives for an appointment will be able to get the vaccine. To meet the needs of all people, please note that some vaccines may be administered outside of the bus. All staff are trained and able to do this.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at "About COVID-19 Vaccine" at www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/basics.html.