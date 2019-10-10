WATERVILLE — The City of Waterville will be developing an active living plan to help identify priority investments to promote walking and biking through the city along with regional trail connections.
Being surrounded by large campgrounds and the Sakatah State Park makes Waterville a recreational destination.
“Identifying walking and biking throughout Waterville would benefit our residents, seasonal residents and those visiting our city for their vacations,” said Teresa Hill, Zoning Administrator for the City of Waterville.
A Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca counties Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (BNLW SHIP) grant will fund the development of community surveys, documentation of existing conditions, developing design concepts, creating maps, and development of planning documents. The City of Waterville will use the final active living plan to aid in budgeting city funds and applying for grants for implementation projects.
This project aligns with BNLW SHIP’s mission to support community-driven solutions to expand opportunities for active living. For more information about partnering with BNLW SHIP, contact Leah Mahoney at (507) 934-7221 or visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/ship.