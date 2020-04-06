The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned virtually online from April 6 through April 27.
Country Music Trivia
Blame it all your roots and show up in boots. Teams of up to four players will compete to win Nashville star status in this Country Music trivia competition on Wednesday, April 8th at 6 p.m. via Zoom and Kahoot. Register at http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/april-and-may-2020-event-registration. The winner will receive a Trio Coffee, Wine, and Ale House gift card.
Pastures of Plenty: Woody Guthrie’s Life and Times
Celebrate the 80th anniversary of “This Land Is Your Land” on Thursday, April 9 at 6 p.m. via Zoom with a night of music performed by folksinger Charlie Maguire, who has studied, performed, and written about Woody Guthrie since his early days on a Prairie Home Companion.
Maguire will play some of Woody Guthrie’s best-loved songs and also some of his best less-known material. Supplemented with short readings from Woody’s own prose works, audiences will find a new appreciation for the great American balladeer.
This free event will be live via Zoom. Register at http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/april-and-may-2020-event-registration.
Teen Book Club
Teens are invited to read "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and discuss the novel at our Teen Book Club meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 10. Register at http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/april-and-may-2020-event-registration.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Sip some beer and discuss "Mostly Dead Things" by Kristen Arnett. Book club begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 18th via Zoom. Register at http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/april-and-may-2020-event-registration. Geared for ages 21+.
Story Quilts
COMPAS teaching artist Mica Anders will show kids ages 7-12 how to create story quilts inspired by African-American quilting traditions and styles. This event will be held online via Zoom on Wednesday, April 22 from 2-3:30 p.m. Activity supplies will be available at Waseca Public Library via curbside pickup. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Register by April 17 at http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/april-and-may-2020-event-registration.
Craft Camp
Create suncatchers and other simple creative projects at Waseca Public Library’s Craft Camp. This event will be held online via Zoom on April 27th and April 28 from 3-5 p.m. Activity supplies will be available at Waseca Public Library via curbside pickup. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Register by April 17 at http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/april-and-may-2020-event-registration.