Changes at the Waseca County Solid Waste and Recycling center are being made amid COVID-19.
"Due to ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts and the Executive Order from the State of Minnesota to Stay At Home, the Waseca County Solid Waste and Recycling Center will be closed to the public until further notice beginning Saturday, 03/28/2020," a Waseca County press release read.
"If you have an urgent situation for garbage removal at your residence, please contact one of our residential garbage haulers that service Waseca County. A full listing of haulers and contact information is available on the Solid Waste/Recycling page of the County website."