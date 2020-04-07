The Janesville Royalty recently delivered inspiring messages during a tumultuous time.
“With everything going on in the world right now, let’s find a way to stay positive and keep our neighbors, friends and family safe and healthy. I hope we can focus on spending quality time with family and enjoying the little things life brings. We look forward to seeing the Janesville community again soon!” -- Miss Janesville - Mandy Gruis
“Together we will get through this Janesville. Stay home, be safe and take time to relax. Stay positive and look to the future, this will end. Janesville, we love you!” -- First Attendant - Regan Hoehn
“We’re all in this together Janesville! Let’s make sure we are being safe, healthy and keep COVID-19 away from our town and loved ones. We can and will get through this.” -- Second Attendant - Erin Heitkamp