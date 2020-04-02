The Waseca Economic Development Authority is offering a loan program for Waseca small businesses.
Loans of up to $10,000 are available with zero percent interest for at least the first six months. If the business is still operating six months after the loan is made 50 percent of the loan is forgiven.
Applications are being accepted now by the EDA.
“The Waseca EDA is making available emergency loans to help small businesses successfully get through the financial impacts caused by the response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the loan application overview section reads. “The EDA’s resources are limited. The funds provided are to help bridge the financial gaps that must be covered while waiting for assistance to arrive from state of Minnesota and federal government programs.
“The money for this loan came from taxpayers, many of whom may not being able to work because of restrictions put in place due to COVID 19," the release read. "You are asked to request what you need for your business to survive. Expectations are that you will also work with your lenders, creditors, landlord and suppliers as well as making personal sacrifices too sustain your business.”
More specific parameters, restrictions and requirements are listed on the loan application that can be found on the City of Waseca website under the EDA board link.
Send completed applications to garys@ci.waseca.mn.us.
Electronic applications are preferred as the EDA staff are working remotely from City Hall. Hard copies can be submitted if necessary to Waseca EDA, 508 S. State St., Waseca MN 56093.
“The Loan Committee will meet at least once per week to review applications and make recommendations,” the application reads, “The full EDA board will meet within three working days to consider approval of the applications. The City of Waseca Finance Department will expedite disbursements as quickly as possible.”