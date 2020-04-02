Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN...SLEET...AND SNOW WILL SPREAD EAST ACROSS MINNESOTA THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY... .RAIN WILL SPREAD INTO MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES WILL RAPIDLY FALL BELOW FREEZING BEHIND A COLD FRONT WHICH WILL TURN THE RAIN TO FREEZING RAIN, THEN SLEET, AND EVENTUALLY SNOW. THE RAIN TO WINTRY MIX TRANSITION WILL OCCUR AFTER 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON AND STEADILY MOVE EAST FROM WEST TO EAST TONIGHT, REACHING EASTERN MINNESOTA AFTER 6 AM FRIDAY MORNING. ICE ACCUMULATION OF ONE TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH AND SNOW ACCUMULATION OF AN INCH OR LESS ARE EXPECTED IN THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AREA. THE ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT WEST OF A LINE FROM MILLE LACS LAKE, TO THE WESTERN TWIN CITIES SUBURBS, TO FARIBAULT AND ALBERT LEA. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&