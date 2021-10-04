4-H youth from across Minnesota again showcased their learning in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair.
Nearly 100 public presentations were delivered and over 1,600 general exhibits were on display. In a continuation of the virtual state showcase format developed in 2020, almost 200 of the general exhibits were judged virtually this year. In addition, 162 youth participated in group presentations and experiences.
Throughout the year, 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning in both self-directed and guided environments. The results of their learning are exhibited at county fairs and other showcase events across the state. A collection of the best exhibits from each fair and showcase are brought to presentations in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair.
Exhibiting project work and delivering public presentations at the state fair provides youth an opportunity to showcase their achievements and continue learning through interactive conference judging with project experts and team experiences.
The presentations, exhibits and presence of 4-H youth from diverse communities across Minnesota brought renewed and welcomed energy to the 4-H Building.
Waseca County had 11 youth participating. Here are the results from their judging experiences:
Aerospace - Quinton Myers - Red ribbon
Exploring the Environment - Alexis Myers - Blue ribbon
Flower Gardening - Isabella Eaton - Purple Ribbon
Indoor Gardening - Madelynn Smith - Blue ribbon
Needle Arts - Angel Myers - Blue ribbon
Elements of Photography - Anne Christian - Purple ribbon; Eliza Sankovitz - Purple ribbon
Wildlife Management - Rylee Gruenhagen - Blue ribbon; Ben Walechka - Blue ribbon
Shop-Primarily Wood Based Exhibit - Hunter Myers - Blue ribbon
Wildlife Biology - Molly Volvosek - Blue ribbon
Two 4-H clubs also participated with in the 4-H Club Banner judging. The Homegrown Explorers 4-H Club received a blue ribbon on their banner and the Riverside Ramblers received a red ribbon.
Under the direction of volunteer Steve Scheffert, several youth performed in the County Arts-In experience at the State Fair. This year’s theme was “Rise Up!” for their songs and dance. Youth participants included: Jaxon Alvarado, Julia Alvarado, Isabel Berg, Gemma Eaton, Olivia Eaton, Ashley Haefs, Avary Hopper, Alexis Myers, Angel Myers, and Hunter Myers.
4-H empowers youth with the skills they need to lead for a lifetime. Congratulations to all the Waseca County youth who participated in 4-H at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.