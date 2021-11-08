Suminagashi
Explore the art of suminagashi (or “floating ink”) paper marbling at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at New Richland Public Library. This technique originated in Japan as early as the 12th century. Try out the art form and take home beautiful and unique monotypes. Free and geared for teens and adults.
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby
Assemble a team of up to four players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Le Center Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize … and bragging rights!
Farmhouse Stacked Books
Create a neatly stacked set of books with family names or a favorite saying stamped along the spine at Waseca Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. These books are so sweet and simple! Dress them up or down for different holidays! Registration required. Geared for adults.
Dot Art Workshop for Teens
Try your hand at dot art—a simple, but breathtaking art technique at 4 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Waterville Public Library. From jellyfish to the Cheshire Cat, the library will have a variety of designs to use as templates and as inspiration. Free and exclusively for ages 13-18.
Minnesota Lumberjack Legends and Folklore
From Paul Bunyan to the Hodag, Chad Lewis celebrates our lumberjack history with tall tales of mysterious creatures lurking in the woods, boasts of supernatural feats, and every yarn told in between at Elysian Area Library on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson. Book club begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20th at El Tequila Drinks and food not provided but can be purchased.