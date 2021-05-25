Megan Nelson, a Waseca High School senior, has received a $1,000 scholarship from Mediacom's World Class Scholarship program.
The scholarship recognizes the Waseca resident for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. Mediacome annually selects 60 graduating seniors to receive a scholarship to support their postsecondary education. On average, approximately 1,200 students apply for the scholarships each year. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or technical school within the United States.