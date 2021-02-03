For the sixth consecutive year, Greater Mankato Area United Way has reached its campaign goal to fulfill the funding needs of its 56 partner programs throughout the region, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 1, Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus and 2021 volunteer Campaign Chair Jessica Blais of Alpha Media Mankato announced the 2021 Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign has reached $2,060,000. The campaign will continue as donations are still being counted. Funds above the campaign goal will go toward improving more lives of those in need throughout the region.
Kaus credits the generosity of the region for helping the organization reach its campaign goal in the most challenging year in recent memory.
“This year presented challenges none of us expected,” Kaus said. “We never stopped working to meet this goal because the consequences for our region would be dire if we didn’t. Our community came together on all fronts — individual and corporate givers, matching gifts, partner agencies, volunteers, in-kind donors and many other supporters — to ensure we could provide this essential funding to keep our region strong and balanced.”
Due to the pandemic, United Way adapted nearly all of its fundraising efforts and events. Employee rallies, which account for the majority of United Way’s donations, were held both virtually and in-person and offered video and electronic pledge form options. Annual events such as the Women with Heart luncheon were held as hybrid in-person/virtual, while others, such as the Fire and Ice Ball, were completely virtual.
Greater Mankato Area United Way serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. In 2021, Greater Mankato Area United Way is supporting 56 programs within 36 agencies that were approved through last year’s application process. These programs fall into one or more impact areas of basic needs, health and education. Last year, United Way programs served more than 51,000 people.
Agencies must apply for United Way funding each year and undergo a thorough review process. The vetting process is carried out by impact teams made up of more than 80 community volunteers who make final funding recommendations to the Greater Mankato Area United Way Board of Directors.
With the conclusion of this year’s campaign, United Way will continue its year-round work of convening the community around important issues, supporting its partner programs, and connecting people and organizations to resources.