More than 90 city councils have adopted a resolution drafted by the League of Minnesota Cities supporting the authority of councils and city staffs to make housing and land use decisions that are best for their own communities.
Among these cities is the city of Elysian.
The resolution was prompted by recent state legislative proposals, backed by housing industry groups, that would limit planned use developments and zoning decision-making at the local level.
Among other provisions the resolution states that local elected decision-makers, not state lawmakers, are in the best position to determine the health, safety, and welfare regulations that best serve the unique needs of their residents. It goes on to note that city councils adopting the resolution instead support housing policy that promotes full housing spectrum solutions, local innovation, incentives instead of mandates, and community-specific solutions throughout Minnesota.
To help achieve those policy goals the League has proposed legislation, known as the Comprehensive Spectrum Housing Act, that would advance solutions to local housing challenges without imposing one-size-fits-all mandates on cities having diverse housing needs. The bill, HF 2880/SF 3147, is supported by other state municipal associations and includes:
• Support for infrastructure development to help assist Greater Minnesota cities attract more residential development.
• A housing cost reduction program to reimburse cities for fee waivers and reductions provided to developers.
• Creation of a naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH) program to acquire and repair current properties.
• Policy to address corporate investor purchasing that is driving up rents and home prices in the Metro.
• A pilot program for infrastructure grants that could be accessed by all cities to offset the costs for necessary infrastructure to support residential development.
“City officials are best positioned to make land use decisions that address local housing needs on behalf of their residents,” said David Unmacht, the League’s executive director. “HF 2880/SF 3147 takes a comprehensive approach in response to housing affordability issues and includes policies and resources to assist cities.”
In February, the House Housing Finance and Policy Committee heard extensive testimony from the League and city officials in support of the Comprehensive Housing Spectrum Act (authored by Rep. Alice Hausman, DFL-Falcon Heights and Sen. Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis). The committee passed the bill by a vote of 6-4 and re-referred it to the House Taxes Committee for further consideration. The League continues to collect resolutions to share with legislators opposing any state preemption efforts that threaten city planned use development and zoning decision-making authority.
