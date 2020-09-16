VFW 1642 and Auxiliary have announced the 2020 Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen essay contests. Any student in grades nine through 12 may enter the Voice of Democracy program and compete for prizes and scholarship money. Each year nearly 57,000 students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives. Students are asked to write and record an audio script on an annual patriotic theme. This year's theme is: "Is This the Country the Founding Fathers Envisioned?"
Entrants should record their original 3-5 minute essay on CD or flash drive, include their neatly typed essay with name and complete the entry form. (An entry form may be obtained through the school, Barb Klampe, VFW chairperson, or online at vfw.org/youth). Entries must be submitted by Oct. 31 to Barb Klampe or VFW 1642.
The Patriot's Pen is a VVW youth essay competition open to students in grades six, seven and eight. The contest gives students the opportunity to express their views on democracy. The 2020 theme is "What is Patriotism to Me?"
Interested students should write and type a 300-400 word essay and attach the student entry form. The deadline is Oct. 31. The top essays are eligible for cash prizes and may be entered at the district level of competition.