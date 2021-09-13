Members of the Waseca Roundbank Jr. Board spent their last day of summer vacation ensuring students would have a pleasant welcome back to school.
The small group chalked up the outside of the schools and along the sidewalks, leaving encouraging and friendly messages to help kickoff the school year.
Those who helped that day include Alayna Akers, Nicola de Jager, Sophie Potter, Brooke Trampe, Katrina Fuller, Jaidence Medina, Jayden White, Morgan Ebnet, Theresa Breck, Mrs. Popp, Zoey Popp, Miles Popp and Maddie Mummie.
Akers said there were many other volunteers who helped beautify the school zones.
Photos courtesy of Alayna Akers.