Beginning Tuesday, March 23, the city of Waseca will resume utility disconnections for non-payment of past due utility bills and unpaid utility deposits.
The city ceased disconnections in March 2020 when the COVID pandemic began. Over the past year, it has continued to send past due letters every month to customers behind on their utility bill. Customers have been encouraged to be proactive with their account by continuing to make payments or contacting the Utility Billing office if they need to set up and sign a payment plan. The city has also provided a listing of assistance agencies with each past due notice mailing.
The city will focus on accounts with the highest past due balances first. As it reintroduces disconnections in March, installation of a 15-amp service limiter will be utilized. This device will only allow electric usage of up to 15 amps at any given time. If the customer exceeds electric usage of 15 amps, the limiter will fully interrupt electric service. The customer will then need to manually reset the limiter by flipping a switch on their electric meter. Instructions for operating the service limiter will be included with the disconnect notice mailing and are also on the side of the service limiter.
Beginning on Tuesday, April 27, the city will resume full utility disconnections. This means that the customer will have no electricity until payment has been made, as outlined in their notice of past due balance/disconnection.
The city of Waseca has has waived utility late fees on past due payments for the last 10 months.
Beginning with the utility bills due April 15, late fees will again be billed to accounts that remain unpaid after the due date.
Utility customers with questions should contact the Utility Billing office at 507-835-9718.