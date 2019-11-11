The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries from Nov. 18 through Nov. 23.
Janesville Public Library
Washer Word Bracelets for Teens
Design and make a positive, personal reminder with a custom hand-stamped bracelet at Janesville Public Library on Tuesday, November 19 at 4 p.m. Perfect for gifts (or for yourself). Registration required. This free event is exclusively for ages 13-18. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-234-6605.
Le Sueur Public Library
Laura MacKenzie Concert
Laura MacKenzie will perform music from Scotland, Ireland, England, Minnesota, Central France and Galicia on an array of wind-powered instruments, including wooden flutes, whistles, concertina, various bagpipes bellowed and blown, gemshorn and voice at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21.
Laura has learned from many tradition bearers on both sides of the Atlantic, and has herself been recognized as a Master Folk Artist by the Minnesota State Arts Board. She has been lauded as a "Celtic music wizard" by the Minneapolis Star Tribune and a "High priestess of Celtic music" by Minnesota Public Radio.
Montgomery Public Library
Frozen 2 Party
From troll bowling to snow crowns, let it go with Frozen projects at Montgomery Public Library on Saturday, November 23 at 10 a.m.
New Richland Public Library
Minnesota’s Most Haunted Locations
Chad Lewis takes the audience on a ghostly journey to some of the most haunted places in Minnesota. The presentation covers the entire state from wandering ghosts of the North Woods to a haunted B&B in Wabasha. From phantom creatures prowling the woods to graveyard apparitions located in your own backyard, no place in MN is without its own haunting. Complete with photos, case history, eyewitness accounts, ghost lore, and directions, this unique presentation encourages you to visit these places for your own ghost story.
This program takes place on Monday, November 18 at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. This program is for 13 years and up.
Waldorf Public Library
Inspiration Boards Workshop for Tweens
Teens can create a vision/inspiration/mood board to map out what they want to bring into the world at a free workshop held on Tuesday, November 19 at 4 p.m. Registration required. Free and exclusively for ages 9-12.
Waseca Public Library
Bubble Gum Self Portraits
Get inspired by Lester Fizz, Bubble Gum Artist, then tell your story by painting a picture of yourself with personalized details on Monday, November 18 at 5 p.m. Registration required.
Tell Your Story Public Reading
This fall, Cow Tipping Press and Waseca Public Library held an innovative creative writing workshop series entitled Tell Your Story, for adults with developmental disabilities. The writers are now authors with their work included in a published book—a compilation of work written by all of the authors in this class. To celebrate the launch of their book, the writers will be bed holding a reading of their work at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20 at Waseca Art Center.
Two more workshop series are planned for 2020.
Early Out: Minecraft Madness
Calling all builders. Bring Minecraft to life with an afternoon of Minecraft activities and more. Watch out for the Creeper, zombie mobs, and spiders in order to survive.
This free event will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20. Snacks will be provided. This event is geared for ages 7-12. Due to limited space, registration is required. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-835-2910.
Mother-Daughter Book Club
Girls in grades 3-6 are invited to bring a significant adult female to join them as we discuss great new books, do activities, and enjoy treats. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book, “Masterminds” by Gordon Korman. Book club begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 at Waseca Public Library.
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby
Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in Waseca Public Library’s jigsaw puzzle competition at Waseca Area Senior Citizens Center on Friday, November 22 at 9 a.m. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize and bragging rights.
Jigsaw puzzle competitions are increasing in popularity, with the St. Paul Winter Carnival’s ranking as the largest in the nation.
Waterville Public Library
Level Up: Engineering Extravaganza
Think creatively to solve building challenges on Wednesday, November 20 at 3:45 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Due to limited space, registration is required. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-362-8462.