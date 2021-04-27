The Matthew R. Petsinger Agency, a local branch for American Family Insurance, will sponsor a Margarita Mixer at 4-6 p.m., May 5 at The Mill, 310 2nd Ave. SW. The event is co-sponsored by the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce and will focus on small businesses to network and strengthen the community.
Cinco de Mayo business networking event planned in Waseca
- Julian Hast
