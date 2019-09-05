The nuisance complaint on Vicky Scribner’s property located at 714 3rd Avenue NE, addressed at the previous two city council meetings, has been found to meet the City of Waseca code and the city staff recommended no further action.
The city council will take no further action on this complaint and took no action at the council meeting Sept. 3.
Previously there was correspondence sent to the property owner about the violations that didn’t meet city ordinance in April, May and July. After several attempts to contact Scribner the council voted to bring the nuisance complaint to a public hearing for an abatement.
At the public hearing the city attorney Mike Kennedy recommended to give Scribner an extension on cleaning her property up due speaking with her. They found out that she has been away from the property caring for a sick relative and that there had been some cleaning progress done.
“It’s always pleasant to have that work out,” Mayor Roy Srp said. “And we would like to thank Ms. Scribner for all her efforts on cleaning up and getting it to where it is, we really appreciate that and city staff is to be commended as well for working with her to come to completion of this.”