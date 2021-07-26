Waseca Scouts invites Waseca youth to join their various Scout groups, who are holding camps and activities this summer.
Cub Scout Pack 86 welcomes boys and girls in grades K-5, working through age-appropriate adventures that are fun for the whole family. To learn more about Cub Scouts and how to join, contact Cubmaster Larry Sipe at revsipe@gmail.com.
Waseca's local council is also hosting a Twilight Camp for kids K-5 at the Waseca Fairgrounds Aug. 16-18 from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. This evening camp is designed to introduce families to Cub Scouts without having to spend the night. Cost is $30 per youth (adults attend for free). For more details and to register visit twinvalleybsa.org.
Scouts BSA Troop 85 is for boys and girls ages 11-17. These Scouts are ready to practice their outdoor skills, do community service and engagement, and develop as youth leaders. To learn more about Troop 85, contact Scoutmaster Shawn Pomeroy at pomeroy.shawn@gmail.com.
Both the Pack and the Troop hold their regular meetings at the Scout Building located at the Waseca County Fairgrounds. Cub Scouts usually meet to to three times each month during the school year to work on their adventures and to celebrate their advancements. Troop 85 meets 3-4 times each month year round to work on merit badges and individual skills as well as to have fun together. Interested youth can join Scouts at any time during the year.
The Pack and the Troop are holding a “Scout Night” 7-9 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Waseca Water Park. Interested parties are welcome to join and get to know some current Scouts. Adult leaders and parents will also be on hand to answer any questions. Contact Shawn or Larry to RSVP.