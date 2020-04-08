molly 4 (copy)

Molly Kopischke in yellow in the center has run the Waseca Easter egg hunt for the past six years with the help of the Waseca pageant team. This year the egg hunt will look different due to COVID-19. The group will be handing out Easter goodie bags instead to kids when they pickup their school meal on Thursday, April 9. (Photo courtesy of Molly Kopischke)

 By BAILEY GRUBISH bgrubish@wasecacountynews.com

The annual Easter egg hunt put on by the Waseca pageants is unable to be held due to COVID-19.

Instead, the group is working with food service at Hartley Elementary and the Central Building to hand out Easter goodie bags.

The bags will be given to each child that picks up their lunch at either location on Thursday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Title holders and the Easter Bunny will be helping to hand the bags out. The group is planning to fill about 1,000 bags based on the average meal pickup.

Reach Reporter Bailey Grubish at 507-837-5451 or follow her on Twitter @wcnbailey. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments