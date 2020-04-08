The annual Easter egg hunt put on by the Waseca pageants is unable to be held due to COVID-19.
Instead, the group is working with food service at Hartley Elementary and the Central Building to hand out Easter goodie bags.
The bags will be given to each child that picks up their lunch at either location on Thursday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Title holders and the Easter Bunny will be helping to hand the bags out. The group is planning to fill about 1,000 bags based on the average meal pickup.