"One Book, One Minnesota" Local Discussion
One Book, One Minnesota is a statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect, and discuss. The program aims to bring Minnesotans closer together during this time of distance and adversity.
This summer’s selection is A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota, a series of essays by Native writers and writers of color in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to many talented writers whose work can inform and guide readers on this journey. Reading this book in community offers some Minnesotans the opportunity to see their experiences broadly shared and others a chance to educate themselves—and to discover ways to act on their convictions.
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is offering three ways to engage with the book club.
• Read the book. The book is available at local libraries as well as a free download at Ebooks Minnesota.
• Watch the author panel presentation. Editor Sun Yung Shin will lead a conversation with contributors Taiyon Coleman, Shannon Gibney, David Lawrence Grant, Carolyn Holbrook, IBé, and Andrea Jenkins on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. This will be a virtual event.
• Discuss the book. David Lawrence Grant, a contributor to A Good Time for the Truth, will be facilitating a local conversation about the book in collaboration with Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. This will also be a virtual event.
Register for these events at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer
One Book, One Minnesota is presented by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, in partnership with State Library Services. Program partners also include Council of Regional Public Library System Administrators, Minitex, the Minnesota Department of Education, and Minnesota Historical Society Press.
Trolls! Curbside Kit
Kids can create their own Troll Village with a set of activities, including a colorful and wacky troll headband! For anyone looking for a little help with the kit, Elysian Area Library staff will hold a Zoom help session on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Free and available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries.
Register for the kit and the help session at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer