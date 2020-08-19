Understanding the value of soybeans in their local community is important to the Waseca County Corn and Soybean Growers Board. When presented the idea to help Farmamerica expand their outreach and grow their programing, the board jumped on the idea to support the organization.
“The opportunity to give a donation to help promote soybeans not only in our county, but Minnesota in general, was a no-brainer,” says Waseca County Corn and Soybean Board Treasurer Scott Singlestad. “The revamping of the center will help expand outreach and give others a better understanding of where their food comes from.”
Farmamerica’s campaigning efforts to expand and revamp the center will include promotion of biofuels and a newspaper containing soy ink.
“Soybean farmers work hard to supply food, fuel and other byproducts to their communities,” Singlestad says. “These exhibits will display the time, energy and passion farmers have for their crops.”
The Waseca County Corn and Soybean Growers Association is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.