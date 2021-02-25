A partnership/merger between SPIRE and Diversified Credit Union (DCU), which includes E.F. Johnson Technologies of Waseca, will become effective April 1 following a 93.8% affirmative vote from DCU members.
The credit union was founded in 1930 as the Minneapolis Gas Light Credit Union, later known as Diversified Credit Union, and organized to serve the employees and the families of Minneapolis Gas Light, later Minnegasco, and now CenterPoint Energy. In 1988, DCU expanded its field of membership to include E.F. Johnson Company, now E.F. Johnson Technologies, in Waseca. In 2002, Dunwoody College of Technology teachers, employees, and their families became eligible to join Diversified Credit Union.
Paul Miller, DCU board chair, explains, “Diversified Credit Union’s partnership with SPIRE Credit Union will ensure that the values and mission of DCU that were established in 1930 will continue.”
“We are excited to service the Waseca community and offer expanded products and locations to DCU members.” said Dan Stoltz, SPIRE President/CEO, “This merger is a triple win: a win for our employees, a win for our communities, and most of all, a big win for our memberships.”